Shinty: Opening day wins for Kingussie, Newtonmore and Lovat

Newtonmore beat Kinlochshiel 1-0 in their Mowi Premiership game

Kingussie's defence of their Mowi Premiership title got off to a roaring start with a 7-1 win over Caberfeidh.

Local rivals Newtonmore edged Kinlochshiel 1-0.

The only other Premiership match to survive the weather was Lovat's 6-0 romp against Kilmallie where the prolific Greg Matheson scored four.

National League shinty came to Fife for the first time but this second tier encounter ended in a 4-0 defeat by Beauly for newly promoted Aberdour.

Savio Genini opened early for Kingussie and Craig Morrison quickly replied for Cabers. However, this appeared to provoke the champions and Genini, James Falconer and Ruaridh Anderson all completed doubles in addition to one from Fraser Munro.

Newtonmore had a sterner task against 2017 champions Shiel with Iain Robinson's 20th minute strike all that separated the teams.

Matheson scored the Premiership's first goals of the new season with a double in the first two minutes. He upgraded that to a hat-trick before half time and got his fourth late on. Lewis Tawse scored once in each half without reply from Kilmallie.

Four different Beauly players ensured a fruitless National Division debut for Aberdour.

Also in that second tier, James MacPherson's second half penalty grabbed the points for Glenurquhart against newly relegated Inveraray at Drumnadrochit.

And while Stuart Callison hit a hat-trick for Lochaber against Strathglass at Cannich, five separate Strath players secured a 5-4 home win over the freshly relegated Spean Bridge side.