Government ministers & sport bodies to meet about resuming Scottish sport

Joe Fitzpatrick and Professor Jason Leitch will hold a virtual meeting

The heads of key governing bodies will meet with government ministers on Tuesday to discuss the resumption of sport across Scotland.

The Scottish FA, SPFL, Scottish Rugby and others have been invited to a virtual summit with sport minister Joe Fitzpatrick and professor Jason Leitch.

Two key discussions points will be on the agenda.

These are the financial and economic impact of Covid-19 on sport and how and when sport can resume safely.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon said recently sport would not be returning anytime soon and it's believed that message will be reinforced during the call.

The prospect of staging sporting events behind closed doors will play a key part in the discussions, with Scottish Rugby expected to provide details of their plan to use Murrayfield as a bio-safe hub in order to get players back training and eventually stage competitive matches.

The rugby body are also keen on greater collaboration between sporting organisations in the fight against the global coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting, expected to be the first of several, follows similar talks in England between the UK government and the Premier League about restarting that division.

Scottish football representatives will point towards a recent study highlighting the national game's financial impact on the Scottish economy and to using football as a way of lifting the mood of the nation.

The SFA in particular want clarity on what divergence means for football across the UK and an understanding on how public health can be protected without risking the future of clubs.

Football bosses have pressed government for a likely date for a lifting of lockdown restrictions for some time as they continue to wrestle with whether or not to call a halt to the current Premiership campaign. The Championship and Leagues One and Two have already been ended early.