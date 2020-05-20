Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scottish Golf previously asked players to "refrain from golfing until further notice"

Playing non-contact outdoor sports in Scotland - including golf, tennis and bowls - is set to be allowed to resume from next week.

Those are part of phase one of the Scottish Government's four-stage easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, which is likely to begin on 28 May.

Professional sport, such as football and rugby, is in phase two and could restart around 18 June.

The SPFL is to ask if football clubs can resume training from 10 June.

The sports minister, Joe Fitzpatrick, has asked the heads of all major sporting bodies in Scotland to share their plans about how they plan to resume at a meeting later this month.

All activities must adhere to social distancing and government health rules and the situation is to be reviewed every three weeks, with further phases of easing introduced if enough progress is made on keeping the virus under control.

A "restricted number" of spectators are allowed in stage three - predicted to be from mid-July - with crowd restrictions eased further in stage four.

Scottish Golf welcomed the news that a return to play is imminent. No set date has yet been confirmed for clubs to reopen, but First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is aiming for sports "such as golf" to resume "within a few days" of 28 May.

Golfers will be allowed to play with members of their own household or one other.

"Guidance documents containing detail on preparing facilities for the return of golf will be issued to all affiliated clubs as soon as practically possible," Scottish Golf said.

Tennis and golf have been permitted in England since 13 May Wednesday, but Tennis Scotland last week echoed their golf counterparts' advice that clubs should not open until lockdown restrictions are lifted by Holyrood.