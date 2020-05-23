Last updated on .From the section Scotland

This year's Scottish National Athletics Championships are in doubt due to coronavirus

Scottish Athletics' national championships only have a 50-50 chance of going ahead, says chief executive Mark Munro.

He also says the organisation's membership figures have been halved by the "devastating" impact of Covid-19.

The road racing and cross country seasons are unlikely to resume until autumn, according to Munro.

The National Championships, rescheduled for September, face being "split up" across different venues.

Professional sport is permitted to return in phase two of the Scottish government's "route map" out of lockdown restrictions, which could be in mid-June.

"I can't see full track and field events back until the turn of the year," Munro said. external-link

"It's highly inappropriate to rush athletes back to full competition. So we might get an opportunity to host a Scottish Championships with restrictions in place.

"It would be a Scottish Open or Scottish Challenge and we might split up event groups and deliver them in different venues."

After a continual growth in membership over the last five years, figures have nosedived in recent months.

But Munro hopes to tap into the increased numbers of people who have taken up jogging and running in lockdown when restrictions are lifted.

"This should have been an Olympic year. It's devastating," he said. "We've been teeing ourselves up for a fantastic year - with 27 Scottish records in indoor season across all age groups. There was a real buzz around the sport.

"Our affiliated clubs are missing out on the opportunities for new members coming into the sport.

"On the plus side, hopefully when we are out of lockdown, we can introduce a whole new crowd to athletics."