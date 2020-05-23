Watch: When might different sports return?

There are "no guarantees" professional sport will be able to resume in mid-June, warns Professor Jason Leitch.

Non-contact outdoor sports in Scotland - including golf, tennis and bowls - are set to be allowed from next week as part of phase one of the Scottish Government's easing of restrictions.

The resumption of professional sports is in phase two - and the SPFL is to ask if football clubs can resume training from 10 June - but national clinical director Professor Leitch has cautioned that could be delayed.

It had been estimated that 18 June would be when a further relaxation is announced but that depends on strict criteria being met.

"There are no dates attached to phases two and three," Professor Leitch said. "They may be be three weeks apart if everything goes well, but they might be six weeks apart, or it might be five-and-a-half weeks.

"There is no guarantee when they will happen. It might go backwards a bit or some of the things we said might happen, might not."

However, Professor Leitch told BBC Scotland's Off the Ball that matches could be played behind closed doors in phase three and that the country's major sports will be able to begin preparing for that.

"We've been in conversation with each of them - in particular rugby and football," he said.

"They have five or six-step plans for individual training outside, then group training outside, before it ramps up. We would expect that process to begin in phase two.

"That's when you would begin to think about - in phase three - could you have an event behind closed doors or with a small, socially-distant crowd? We'll have to answer those questions as and when we reach those moments."