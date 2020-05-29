Watch: When might different sports return?

Shinty's showpiece event - the Camanachd Cup - will not take place in 2020 after the season was cancelled.

The Camanachd Association say none of the planned cup competitions will take place and the league campaign, which was suspended in March, is over.

However, regionalised competition could be played if shinty can resume in 2020.

"There is not enough time in 2020 to accommodate the competitions in their current structure," said Camanachd Association chief executive Derek Keir.

"We have set up a small working group and I think that is going to guide us in the preparation for being ready to come back as strong as we possibly can be to take part in shinty again."

Sports such as golf, tennis and bowls can now be played in Scotland with social distancing measures in place, while football and rugby union bodies are taking steps to resume later this year.

"Shinty is an amateur sport that is played to a very high level," added Keir. "Players are going into their work during the day, they are coming out, they are going to engage with their clubs in the evening.

"I think the only responsible thing to do is make sure that we are protecting people and the health of wellbeing of people by following the government guidelines."