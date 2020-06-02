Scottish athletes and teams have joined in a blackout on social media in response to George Floyd's death.

Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, died on 25 May after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin has been sacked and charged with third-degree murder.

It has sparked protests in the US and across the world, with stars of various sports adding their voices to the issue, joining the protests with a social media 'blackout'.

A number of Scotland's 42 senior football clubs and beyond have expressed their support, while Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, and Scotland forward Claire Emslie are among many to have taken part.

Scotland under-21 star Billy Gilmour also joined his Chelsea teammates in taking the knee - following in the footsteps of the Liverpool squad- while together forming an 'H' shape to represent the word human. "Enough is enough. We are all HUMANS. Together we are stronger," Gilmour posted on Instagram.

"There Comes a Time When Silence is Betrayal," Celtic full-back Jeremie Frimpong posted.

Scotland's rugby half-back duo of Ali Price and Finn Russell also protested, with the former sharing a quote by the former South African President Nelson Mandela.

A number of protests are reportedly planned in Scotland amid escalating anger over the death of Floyd, but people have been urged to do so whilst abiding by the coronavirus lockdown rules.

'Blackout Tuesday' began as an initiative in the music industry, but has quickly spread far beyond. It has become part of a wider discussion about race, and is not the first time a social media initiative has been used by sports stars to protest racism.