Professional athletes can now train indoors on their own

Scotland's Olympic hopefuls can now train indoors after an easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Contact training outside is also now permitted, paving the way for professional rugby to return.

However athletes can only use venues specified by sportscotland, with Covid-19 screening and temperature checks in place.

The easing of restrictions only applies to professional and elite performance athletes.

There has been criticism of UK Government decisions to keep indoor facilities closed while reopening pubs and restaurants, with world champion speed skater Elise Christie describing it as "backwards".

The chief operating officer of sportscotland, Forbes Dunlop says the new guidance is "welcome news" for elite athletes.

"We must all continue to play our part in supressing the spread of the virus by adhering to government guidance to ensure that the transition back to sport, at all levels, is as safe as possible," he said.