Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Ken Buchanan edged victory over Jim Watt on points after 15 gruelling rounds in Glasgow in 1973

An all-Scottish boxing title bout and Andy Murray's first Olympic success are the latest events to be given the Sportscene Classics treatment.

On Friday, relive the 1973 night two of Scotland's finest vied for the British lightweight title, from 19:00 BST on the BBC Scotland channel and online.

And on Sunday at 19:15, we'll have Murray's gold at Wimbledon in 2012.

His straight-set final win over Roger Federer made him Britain's first men's Olympic singles champion since 1908.