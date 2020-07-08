Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Two of Andy Murray's three Grand Slam wins have been at Wimbledon

Andy Murray's Wimbledon triumphs are to be showcased on BBC Scotland this weekend.

The Scot's win over Novak Djokovic in 2013, when Murray ended a 77-year wait for a British men's singles champion, will be shown at 19:00 BST on Friday.

And the 2016 victory over Milos Raonic will be featured on Sunday from 19:15.

Murray, now 33, reached the semi-finals of last month's Battle of the Brits tournament, which was organised by his brother Jamie.

It was the younger Murray's first competitive action in seven months following a pelvic injury.