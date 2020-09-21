Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Aberdeen hosted one of two football test events with a crowd of 300 people earlier this month

Scottish sport is bracing itself for restrictions that are likely to lead to the scrapping of test events with fans.

The most recent indicative date for the return of crowds was 5 October, but First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is set to push that back later on Tuesday.

Three pilot events have taken place, but further applications already under consideration are likely to be shelved.

It means October's Old Firm game and Scotland's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final will be behind closed doors.

Next week's Scottish Open golf was scheduled to have 650 fans on both Saturday and Sunday, but it is unclear if that will still be the case.

The tournament, at the Renaissance Club in East Lothian, is scheduled to be the first European Tour event played in front of spectators since March.

There are also concerns over the lower-league football season, which was due to start on October 17th.

That date was chosen with a view to having fans in the stadium, which would bring the revenue needed for clubs to function.

It's also unclear what new restrictions might mean for testing protocols among clubs in the Scottish Championship, League One and League Two.

Current rules mean those teams could face each other without regular testing, but that may also be reviewed.

Sporting bodies in England have already written to the Westminster government asking for financial assistance.

British Government cabinet office minister Michael Gove told BBC Breakfast on Tuesday that plans for fans to return in England from 1 October will not go ahead.

Speaking on Saturday, national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch told Off the Ball that crowds in stadiums are "slightly more at risk" after a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Ms Sturgeon will address the Scottish Parliament following a Cobra meeting with British prime minister Boris Johnson.

It comes as the UK's Covid-19 alert level moved to 4, meaning the virus is "high or rising exponentially".

The four nations have agreed to act "with a united approach, as much as possible, in the days and weeks ahead", Downing Street confirmed.