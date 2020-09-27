Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Premiership side Glenurquhart ran out convincing 6-0 winners

Competitive shinty returned for the first time since March as Glenurquhart eased aside Strathglass 6-0 to win the annual Ali Ban Cup meeting.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, no fans were allowed to watch the match at Drumnadrochit.

Charlie MacLeod scored two, with David MacLennan adding the other four for the home side.

Fort William also met Inverness at the Bught Park in a friendly as the sport takes tentative steps to resuming.