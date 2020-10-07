Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Apart from two test games, all Scottish Premiership matches have been played behind closed doors since the start of the season

Professional sport in Scotland will be permitted to continue despite the country being subject to a tightening of Covid-19 restrictions.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon outlined a raft of new measures on Wednesday, which will last until 25 October.

The Scottish Premiership season started on 1 August and the lower leagues are due to begin on 16 October.

Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh have both played their opening Pro14 rugby fixtures in the last week.

However, while professional sport will be allowed to continue, other adult contact sports must not take place in the central belt and neither should group classes in gyms.

Snooker and pool halls must also close for 16 days from Friday at 18:00 BST.