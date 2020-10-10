Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Short finished the elite cross country race in 1:31:50

Scot Isla Short earned a fifth place finish at the 2020 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Austria.

The 24-year-old finished 4 minutes and 17 seconds behind French winner Pauline Ferrand-Prevot in the women's elite cross country race.

Short started the race from 19th on the grid, moving into the top 10 racers in the first lap.

She moved into fifth during the second loop and retained that position until the end of the race.

Sunday's downhill event, which will feature Scots Greg Williamson and Reece Wilson, will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website from 11:40 BST.