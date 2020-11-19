Last updated on .From the section Scotland

The Scottish government will decide how to spend the extra money

The Scottish government is seeking "urgent clarification" from its UK counterpart about the amount of funding available for sports.

The UK government is to provide £300m of loans and grants for sports in England impacted by the absence of fans because of Covid-19.

That money will mean an increase in cash for the devolved governments, who decide how to spend it.

The Scottish government welcomed the announcement, but want more detail.

"This has been an enormously challenging time for the sport sector and we appreciate the sacrifices made by supporters, clubs and authorities over the past months to help us tackle the virus," a spokesperson said.

"We welcome the announcement of a UK government support scheme for sports impacted by the loss of spectators during the pandemic, and will seek urgent clarification on the Barnett consequential funding as a result in order to support the sector in Scotland."

The funding in England extends to rugby union and rugby league, as well as horse racing, women's football, motorsport, tennis, netball, basketball, ice hockey, badminton and greyhound racing.

Men's football above non-league level is not on the list, but it would be for the Scottish government to decide how to allocate the extra cash in Scotland.

The government added it "will continue to work with the [sport] sector to ensure their long-term sustainability".

They said: "Sport brings enjoyment to the many people who watch and play, and we don't want supporters to be delayed in returning to stadiums for any longer than is absolutely necessary."