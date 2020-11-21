Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Paul Craig and Mauricio Rua drew a year ago

Paul Craig described Mauricio Rua as "a legend" after beating the Brazilian in the second round of their UFC rematch in Las Vegas.

The pair had fought out a draw a year ago, but the Scot this time secured his first career knockout before declaring: "Tonight was my night."

Craig stretched his unbeaten run to four fights and his record to 6-1-4.

"I was just glad to share the octagon with him, he's a legend," the 32-year-old said.

Craig, whose previous wins had been by submission, took control of the fight early, following up a number of early kicks with two impressive takedowns.

However, towards the end of the round, Rua was able to reverse the position on the ground and gain top mount, although he landed little.

Craig managed to wear down the 38-year-old in the second round and, after getting onto his back, he was able to land a series of unanswered punches before referee Herb Dean stopped the punishment.