Players can opt out of the new rules if they sign a liability waiver

Helmets and face guard are to become compulsory in shinty - but the ruling will not come into force until 2030.

A total of 85% of clubs voted in favour of the proposal but an alternative resolution to make it law by 2024 failed.

Players can avoid wearing protection in the meantime if they sign a liability waiver, the Camanachd Association say.

Of the game's 42 clubs, 37 voted in favour of the amendment at Friday's virtual annual meeting

Players under the age of 17 have been required to wear helmets and faceguards since 2013 and players who graduate into the senior ranks will still be expected to use protective head gear.