Ross County, based in Dingwall, are the only Premiership side allowed to admit any fans at the moment

The Scottish government is expected to announce details of a funding package for spectator sports on Thursday.

Sportscotland informed ministers last month that the sector had lost around £100m during the coronavirus pandemic.

The national agency for sport argued that support was needed to safeguard jobs and prevent clubs from going under.

Up to 300 fans are currently permitted to attend if an event falls within a level one area.

Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders are moving to level one on Friday, joining the Highlands, Moray, Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland.