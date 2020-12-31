Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Peter Dawson (left) is chairman of Official World Golf Ranking

Golf administrator Peter Dawson and Scottish Rugby Union ex-president Dee Bradbury are among the leading Scots in the Queen's New Year Honours list.

Dawson, former chief executive of the Royal & Ancient Golf Club at St Andrews, becomes a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE).

The Aberdeen-born 72-year-old steps down as President of the International Golf Federation at the end of December.

Bradbury, who was the first woman to become SRU president, is made an OBE.

The former player, who took up the sport at the age of 38 after giving up athletics and helped found the Oban Lorne club, came to the end of her two-year term of office in August having been the 127th person to hold the post.

Becoming Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) are Colleen Blair, Scottish Swimming's regional development manager from Aberfeldy, and Cupar's Robert Dick, head coach of Scottish Disability Bowls, for services to their sports.

Three Scots involved in sport receive the British Empire Medal (BEM).

David Adamson, honorary chieftain of the Burntisland Highland Games, is rewarded for services to athletics and to his community in Fife.

Sophie Dunnett, from Reay in Caithness, is honoured for services to amateur athletics and Jennifer McArtney, from Monifieth, for services to squash.