Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Lee McGregor (right) is unbeaten in nine fights as a professional

Lee McGregor's European bantamweight title fight against holder Karim Guerfi has been postponed for a second time because of the spread of Covid-19.

They were originally due to fight on 11 November, but that was called off after the Scot tested positive for the virus.

It was rescheduled for 22 January at Production Park Studios in Wakefield.

But the British Boxing Board of Control has postponed all January fights because of the increase in cases around the United Kingdom.

Promoter MTK Global hopes to reschedule the event, along with all of the fights on the card, "as soon as possible".

The BBBC stated: "Following the increase in Covid-19 cases in the United Kingdom and the effects such increases has on the NHS and the work of the Board Medical Officers, it has been decided that no tournaments under the jurisdiction of the British Boxing Board of Control will take place in January 2021.

"A further review by the board's medical panel and stewards will take place later in January in relation to tournaments from February onwards."

British and Commonwealth champion McGregor is seeking a 10th consecutive victory as a professional, while his French opponent has a record of 29 wins and four defeats.