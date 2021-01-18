Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Jamahal Hill (left) has yet to lose in the UFC ring

Paul Craig thinks boxing "dirty" will give him the edge in his UFC fight with unbeaten Jamahal Hill.

A win over the American could lift the 32-year-old Scot into the top 10 of the light heavyweight world rankings.

Craig's takes on the 29-year-old in the UFC Fight Night scheduled for 20 March at a venue yet to be confirmed.

"He's not expecting the dirty boxing, grappling and my genuine Scottish want to win," Craig tells BBC Scotland. "I don't think he's got that."

Craig, the self-proclaimed underdog from Airdrie, is currently on a successful streak with three wins and a draw in his recent fights.

Most recently, the Scot beat former light heavyweight champion Mauricio Rua by a knock-out in Las Vegas in November and will hope for a repeat against the man nicknamed Sweet Dreams.

"If you look at my fights, I'm always the quintessential underdog if you will," Craig says. "I've had fights go the distance and then managed to get a win by submission even when I've been losing."

Opponent Hill comes into the fight with a clean record of eight wins and no losses and is one place below Craig in the rankings at 15th in the world.

"It's not always that the best fighter will win on the night - UFC athletes, we're all at our peak - it might just come down to seconds or milliseconds in the end," Craig adds.

"I think it is going to be a case of who's better at what? Is Paul's grappling better than Jamahal Hill's striking?"