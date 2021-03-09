Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Dundee Stars are one of three Scottish teams who have not played due to the EIHL 2020-21 season being cancelled

Motorsport, ice hockey, basketball and netball have shared a £1m Scottish government grant to mitigate the absence of crowds amid Covid-19.

Only a handful of football and rugby matches have been allowed a vastly reduced attendance since last March.

Edinburgh Monarchs speedway team, ice hockey side Dundee Stars and netball's Strathclyde Sirens are among those to benefit.

The money is part of a £55m emergency sports funding package.

"Restrictions on supporters at events have been vital and necessary in stopping the spread of the virus and saving lives," said ports minister Mairi Gougeon.

"However, it has been a very challenging time for many sports clubs. Without this urgent financial support, the survival of some could be in question and I am delighted that we are able to provide this funding."

The money is in addition to sportscotland's £1.5m recovery support fund, which is being delivered with National Lottery funding.