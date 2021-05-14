Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat will represent Scotland in Aberdeen this week

Reaching the Winter Olympics in mixed doubles can ease the pain of missing out on qualification through the World Women's Championships, says Jen Dodds.

Dodds, 29, partners Bruce Mouat, 26, at this week's World Mixed Doubles Championships in Aberdeen, with a place in Beijing next year up for grabs.

She was part of Eve Muirhead's rink that failed to finish in a qualifying place in Canada earlier this month.

"It hurts, but I have reset myself," Dodds told BBC Scotland.

"It will probably give me a wee bit more fire in the belly, to be like 'I am going to prove what I can do' and help myself and Bruce as much as we can to try and get GB that spot."

The seven top placed teams in Aberdeen secure a place in the mixed doubles event at Beijing 2022.

Mouat is taking some strong form into the event, having skipped Scotland to a silver medal at the recent World Men's Championships in Canada.

That has put his rink in the box seat to represent Team GB in the men's competition in Beijing, and he admits it would be the stuff of dreams if he can do the same in the mixed doubles.

"A dream of mine is always to be a player at the Olympics, so to have two opportunities at medals is better than one," he said.

"Mixed doubles is something I have enjoyed for a long time now and I played a lot of it in my past career so to get that chance to represent Great Britain in the mixed doubles would be a dream come true."