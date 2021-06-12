Kingussie scored 13 without reply against Caberfeidh

Champions Kingussie overwhelmed fellow Premiership side Caberfeidh 13-0 as shinty moved into its second Saturday in temporary local divisions.

This was matched by Oban Camanachd, although against lower league Aberdour. In the local derby at Kiltarlity, Lovat came from two down to edge a 3-2 victory over Beauly in stoppage time. Newtonmore came from behind to defeat Strathglass 5-1.

Kingussie, 7-0 up in half an hour, were on fire at Strathpeffer in League B. By full-time, James Falconer and Savio Genini had got four each, Iain Fraser a hat-trick and Dylan Borthwick two against opponents who themselves scored six the previous Saturday.

Oban Camanachd manager Stephen Sloss, frustrated at a lack of opening day goals, was compensated in League C at Mossfield. Daniel MacCuish scored in the opening minute, opening the floodgates for four from Daniel MacVicar, a hat-trick from Connor Howe, a Daniel Madej double and one each from Lewis Buchanan, Scott MacMillan and Daniel Sloss.

In the same division Ross MacRae completed his hat-trick four minutes from time to give Kyles a 3-2 home win over Glasgow Mid Argyll, whose goals came from Oliver MacRae and Innes MacDonald.

Back in League B, favourites Lovat went 2-0 down at home within 20 minutes to a Ross Forbes double for Beauly. It was into the final quarter before Fraser Heath struck twice to level before the stoppage-time winner from Lewis Tawse.

At the Eilan, Ruairidh Strachan gave Strathglass a shock 1-0 half time lead but Newtonmore came straight back out and levelled with a Steven MacDonald penalty before Iain Robinson, Michael Russell, Drew MacDonald and Max Campbell got one each.

League A remained depleted due to a Covid-10 outbreak in Lochaber but Kinlochshiel beat Glenurquhart 3-1 at Balmacara after a Duncan Matheson double followed Jordan Fraser's opener. Jed Stoddart pulled one back for Glenurquhart.