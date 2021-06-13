UFC: Joanne Calderwood loses world title eliminator to Lauren Murphy
Scotland's Joanne Calderwood has missed out on a title shot against champion Valentina Shevchenko after losing to Lauren Murphy at UFC 263 in Arizona.
The American won the flyweight contest on a split decision against 34-year-old Calderwood, who is ranked three places below her at six in the world.
Arizona-based Murphy, 37, won 29-28 on two judges' cards and lost by the same score on the other.
Meanwhile, Scotland's Paul Craig beat Jamahal Hill on a technical submission.
The light-heavyweight contest, postponed from March after Hill tested positive for Covid-19, ended with the American's arm dislocated in the first round.
It was the 30-year-old's first loss as a professional, while Craig - three years older and ranked one place above in 14th - now has a record of 15 wins out of 20 bouts, 13 of which have been won by submissions.