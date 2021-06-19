Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Kinlochshiel and Fort William played out an entertaining affair in the Artemis MacAulay Cup

A cull of shinty fixtures due to Euro 2020 still could not prevent Kinlochshiel prevailing 3-1 at For William in the Artemis MacAulay Cup.

Many clubs had requested a free weekend following Scotland's meeting with England on Friday night, but Glasgow Mid Argyll played on to beat Inveraray 1-0 to also progress.

Col Glen suffered a 3-0 defeat on Bute in the Celtic Society Cup, while the only Mowi Senior League game to go ahead was at Cannich where Beauly beat Strahglass 5-3.

The first teams of Fort William, Lochaber and Kilmallie had all suffered down time as a result of a Covid-19 outbreak in their area and for two of them this was extended.

Lochaber were among the sides requesting a free day while Kilmallie scratched from their MacAulay tie at Kingussie, as did Aberdour against Kyles Athletic.

Fort William did, however, return to the fray and found themselves 2-0 down within half an hour after Keith MacRae and Donald Nixon struck for Shiel. Craig MacDonald pulled one back into the second half but a goal from John MacRae made for a more comfortable last 10 minutes for Kinlochshiel.

The prolific Craig Anderson scored just before the hour to put the other MacAulay clash the way of Glasgow Mid Argyll.

The Celtic tie exploded into life after a goalless first half when Scott Harvey got a double including a penalty for Bute and Thomas Morrison got a late third without reply from Col Glen.

At Cannich Penri Jones opened for Strathglass before Sandy Elrick, Sean Stewart and a double from Jack MacDonald made it 4-1 to Beauly. Jones then completed a double, as did Elrick and Steven Hyslop rounded it off with Strathglass's third.