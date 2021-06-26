Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Glenurquhart got the better of Strathglass

Glenurquhart beat Strathglass in the opening round of the Tulloch Camanachd Cup as an upsurge in Covid-19 cases played havoc with shinty fixtures.

A total of 14 games were postponed, but the sport's oldest local derby went ahead with Glenurquhart winning 2-0.

In the interim Mowi Senior Leagues, Aberdour's run of difficult games continued when they lost 8-0 at home to Glasgow Mid Argyll.

Newtonmore beat neighbours Strathspey 9-0 in the Strathdearn Cup.

Glenurquhart and Strathglass have been trading blows since they first met, travelling by steamer and horse and trap to a 300-yard long pitch in Inverness, in 1885.

In the latest encounter, Glen gained revenge for their surprise defeat in the clubs' pre-season MacDonald Cup encounter. David MacLennan opened midway through the first half and, early in the second, Jed Stoddard put the game beyond the reach of Strathglass.

Aberdour find themselves in an interim local league with the very best from the south area and were 2-0 down after just seven minutes when Ally McKerracher then Oliver MacRae scored for Glasgow Mid Argyll.

McKerracher upgraded his contribution to a hat-trick and MacRae completed a double, as did Craig Anderson, while James MacLeod rounded off the scoring.

The biggest score of the day came from Newtonmore, who trounced neighbours Strathspey 9-0 in the Strathdearn Cup, including a hat-trick from Brodie MacBean.

The Camanachd Association have this season introduced a byelaw allowing for postponements if there is a coronavirus outbreak within a team's community or a single case within any club, which could pose further challenges if case levels continue to rise.