Kingussie proved too strong for Skye in their MacTavish Cup tie

On another Saturday hit by Covid-19 postponements, Kingussie got their MacTavish Cup campaign off to a flying start with a 4-0 home win over Skye.

The game also marked the return of small crowds to shinty.

In the same competition, Fort William thrashed local rivals Kiilmallie at An Aird 6-1.

And in the interim leagues, there was a 4-0 Argyllshire derby victory for Oban Camanachd at Inveraray in the Senior C division.

It took Kingussie more than half an hour to break down a resolute Skye defence but Savio Genini's opener was soon followed by a second from Thomas Borthwick.

There was no more scoring until the last 10 minutes when James Falconer made it 3-0 and Borthwick completed his double.

Fort William were into their stride much more quickly and Arran MacPhee got their opener after just five minutes. Alexander MacMillan and Lachie Shaw soon netted and both Shaw and MacPhee got their second to make the score 5-0.

Ryan Stewart pulled one back for Kilmallie just before half-time and a much less eventful second half produced only Lewis Morrison's sixth for Fort William.

After a goalless opening game, Oban Camanachd have been prolific this season and Daniel Madej and Conor Howe both scored in the first half before Daniel MacVicar's double rounded off the derby win. Camanachd now top League C with five points out of six, having scored 17 without conceding.

In the Sutherland Cup, shinty's junior championship, Lewis Buchanan scored four including a penalty as Lochside Rovers beat Lochaber 5-1.

Beauly ousted Strathspey 8-1 and in a double derby victory, Fort William's reserves beat their Kilmallie counterparts 3-1 in the same competition. Glasgow Mid Argyll defeated Bute 2-1.