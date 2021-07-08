Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Laura Muir had been chosen at 800m despite finishing third at the British trials

Laura Muir has decided against doubling up at the Tokyo Olympics and will concentrate on running the 1500m.

The Scots' choice was revealed as the British Olympic Association finalised its team list for the event, which begins in 15 days time in Japan.

Just last week, Muir had stated her desire to run the 800m after being chosen at the distance by Team GB and was confident of reaching the final.

The 28-year-old is 13th fastest in the world over the distance in 2021.

But she had to rely on being a selectors' pick after finishing third behind English 19-year-old Keely Hodgkinson and fellow Scot Jemma Reekie at the British Olympic trials.

Muir has yet to medal at 800m at a major championship, with her one European outdoor gold coming in 2018 at 1500m, while she has won European indoor gold at her favoured distance and 3,000m.

Since winning world 1500m silver in 2018, the British record holder has finished in the top five in the last three finals without winning a medal and last week admitted: "To be going to another Olympics, hopefully in two events, is quite hard."

England's Alex Bell will make her Olympic debut at 800m after being handed the place vacated by Muir.

Overall, 42 Scots have been selected among 376 athletes across 26 sports - its largest-ever delegation for an Olympic Games on foreign soil.