David Moyes was born into football, he says. His father ran two football teams, his mother washed the strips, Moyes junior was always destined to be in the game.

His career took him to both sides of the border, beginning at Celtic and finishing his playing days at Preston North End, with spells at Cambridge United, Bristol City, Shrewsbury Town, Dunfermline Athletic and Hamilton Academical in between.

"Probably the best part of my career was when I was at Celtic, because they had a brilliant team, they were so driven," Moyes told BBC Scotland.

The current West Ham United manager picks his team-mates XI and although it has a strong Celtic connection, he admits there's a few surprises in there.

Goalkeeper - Pat Bonner

My goalie would certainly be Pat Bonner. I'm doing a lot of work with big Packie with Uefa. He's on the technical committee like myself and I think, if I was to pick anyone else, he would have me. He was a top goalkeeper, he has numerous caps for the Republic and he played for Celtic for forever.

Defenders - Danny McGrain, Roy Aitken, Keith Curle, Rob Newman

Danny McGrain was the best player I ever played with. Best professional, could run, could hurt you, was tough, was strong. He was a great mentor to me in my early days.

Roy Aitken. He was a machine. He could run, he could play, he could do just about anything. It was a pleasure any time I played with big Roy.

I played with Keith Curle when I was at Bristol City. He was a really good centre back. He suited me because he was quick and he played around me - and he had a great career.

I had a problem picking a left back, I had a few, but I've gone for another big pal who played with me at Bristol City and it was a boy called Rob Newman. It probably wasn't his best position, but he did play there at times and went on to play in the Premier League with Norwich City.

Midfielders - David Beckham, Paul McStay, Tommy Burns, Andy Sinton

Paul McStay and Tommy Burns - they were both brilliant. Tommy wasn't half fierce. In training, if you gave the ball away, he would have eaten you to death. He was so competitive. But behind it, he was a brilliant guy.

Paul, what a player. I remember when I took Manchester United out to Australia and Rio Ferdinand asked me "can I meet Paul McStay", he was held in such high regard by the Manchester United players, it was incredible.

David Beckham came to play with me at Preston and it was a thrill to have him. He was unbelievable. He came and scored a goal from a corner kick, he was practicing his free-kicks every day, he was a boy who was desperate for it.

Andy Sinton, I played with him at Cambridge United, he went on to play for England. Played off the left, he could do it on either side, was a really good player.

Strikers - Charlie Nicholas & Ally McCoist

Charlie Nicholas was great. He was everything, could do most things.

Ally McCoist, I played with in the Scotland youth team. I would have Charlie and Coisty up front and I think that would be a decent partnership because the two of them certainly knew how to score. My worry is I would never survive a night out with the both of them.