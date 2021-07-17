Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Kingussie beat Newtonmore 2-0

For the second week in a row Kingussie ousted local rivals Newtonmore from a national knockout competition with a 2-0 win in the Tulloch Camanachd Cup at the Eilan.

It follows Kingussie's 3-1 success over the same opponents on the same pitch in the MacAulay Cup. The Badenoch duo still also have to meet in the MacTavish Cup, the North area championship, this time at the Dell.

Oban Celtic beat Glasgow Mid Argyll 3-2 while Kinlochshiel eliminated Glenurquhart 3-0.

Beauly needed penalties to beat Caberfeidh after a 3-3 draw.

Kingussie's latest victory was settled in straightforward fashion with an opener from Savio Genini two minutes before half time, and a second from Roddy Young two minutes after it.

Ewen Fraser gave Glasgow Mid Argyll the lead but Celtic replied through Daniel MacMillan in the first half, and Ewen Campbell and Ross MacMillan in the second, before Oliver MacRae reduced Celtic's margin to a single goal for the last 14 minutes.

Arran Jack, John MacRae and Ali Nixon all scored before half-time to ensure Kinlochshiel's progress.

Sean Stewart grabbed an opener for Beauly but Craig Morrison and Kevin Bartlett swung the game Cabers' way before half time.

David MacLean equalised to put the tie to extra time where Robbie Brindle put Beauly back in front. However Morrison's second forced a shootout which Beauly won 3-1.

In the preliminary round of the Camanachd Cup, Scott Harvey scored twice in Bute's 3-2 success at Ballachulish.

Ben Delaney got a double for Lochaber in their 3-0 victory at home to Inverness in the British Aluminium Balliemore Cup, the game's intermediate championship.