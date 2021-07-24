Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Oban beat Fort William in the Tulloch Camanachd Cup

Daniel MacVicar's solitary goal after just 19 seconds put Oban Camanachd through to the last eight of shinty's Tulloch Camanachd Cup as Fort William were eliminated at Mossfield Park.

Kyles Athletic swept Inveraray aside 4-0 in the same competition while Kilmallie advanced 4-2 at home to Bute.

In the Mowi Senior League, Kingussie overwelmed Strathglass 6-0 but it took a late winner for Newtonmore to edge past Caberfeidh 4-3.

For Fort William, Oban's victory was a painful mirror image of the first time the sport's premier trophy came to the Fort in 1992 with a goal after just 12 seconds against Kingussie.

Innes Blackhall opened early for Kilmallie and although Leon MacMillan levelled, Lewis Birrell, Ryan Stewart and Craig MacIsaac put the tie beyond Bute, despite MacMillan pulling another back.

Roddy MacDonald got two for Kyles and Ross MacRae and Colin MacDonald one each in one-way traffic at Tighnabruich.

Strathglass held out for over half-an-hour at Kingussie before James Falconer opened and Alexander Michie added a penalty on the stroke of half-time. Falconer went on to complete a double, which was matched by Roddy Young and Fraser Munro also contributed.

Struan Ross drew first blood for Newtonmore and Craig Morrison equalised immediately, before Scott McLaughlan swung it Cabers' way and Ross levelled. A Steven MacDonald penalty put More back in front and Kevin Bartlett got the game's third equaliser in advance of Ross completing his hat-trick with four minutes left for Newtonmore's winner.

In the British Aluminium Balliemore Cup, the intermediate championship, Beauly prevailed 3-1 away to Glenurquhart, Skye overwhelmed Lochcarron 5-0 in the West Coast derby, Aberdour edged Col Glen 1-0 and it took extra-time for Ballachulish to defeat Tayforth 5-3.

Newtonmore's reserves beat their Kingussie counterparts 4-2 in the Sutherland Cup Badenoch derby. Hugely experienced veteran Glen MacKintosh scored a hat-trick for the winners.