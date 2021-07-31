Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Kingussie got the better of Newtonmore again

Kingussie inflicted their third knockout defeat of local rivals Newtonmore in as many weeks with a 3-1 victory in the Cottages MacTavish Cup at The Dell.

Kingussie had already prevailed in the Tulloch Camanachd and MacAulay Cups - also by two-goal margins - leaving Newtonmore with a trio of early exits.

Kinlochshiel swamped Lochaber 8-0 - also in the MacTavish - while Lovat had a 2-0 extra-time win on Skye in the Camanachd.

Kyles will represent the South in the Artemis MacAulay Cup final after a 1-0 defeat of Oban Camanachd at Mossfield.

In the interim leagues, there was a 3-0 home win for Kilmallie over Glenurquhart while Glasgow Mid Argyll won 4-1 at Inveraray.

A double from Kingussie's Ruairidh Anderson, four minutes from the start and four minutes from the end, bracketed the game's other two goals with Roddy Young making it 2-0 before a Steven MacDonald penalty briefly reduced Newtonmore's deficit to 2-1.

Kinlochshiel's Jordan Fraser converted a penalty in the first half and added a second-half hat-trick in just 14 minutes. Shiel's extensive MacRae clan provided the rest, with a double from John and one each from Keith and Finlay.

The encounter on Skye entered the second half of extra time still goalless before two in four minutes from Lorne MacKay suddenly sent the tie Lovat's way.

Robbie MacLeod's solitary strike for Kyles early in the second half settled the MacAulay semi-final.

Kilmallie had their Mowi League A game effectively won in just over half-an-hour with two from Lewis Birrell and one from Craig MacIsaac. Glenurquhart failed to respond even after Kilmallie's Innes Blackhall was sent off with 10 minutes left.

Two each from established goal scorers Ewan Fraser and Craig Anderson had Glasgow Mid Argyll comfortably in charge in League C at The Winterton, with Fraser Watt scoring Inveraray's consolation at 2-0.

A Scott Harvey hat-trick helped Bute to progress 4-2 over Oban Celtic in the British Aluminium Balliemore Cup.