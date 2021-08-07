Last updated on .From the section Scotland

There were no slip-ups for Kingussie as they defeated Lovat

Kingussie's perfect season continued when they breezed into the final of the Artemis MacAulay Cup with a 4-0 defeat of Lovat.

Their final opponents will be Kyles, who progressed in the Tulloch Camanachd Cup after 30 dramatic minutes of extra time and a penalty shootout at Beauly. Kinlochshiel, meanwhile, swept Oban Celtic aside 6-0.

In the Mowi Senior Leagues, Fort William were comfortable 4-0 winners over Lochaber in the local derby at Spean Bridge, while Skye edged Glenurquhart 3-2 in Portree and it was 6-0 win for Inveraray over visitors Aberdour.

Lovat held Kingussie at bay for the first half, but early in the second, Roddy Young opened and was followed by Ruairidh Anderson and James Falconer with a double.

After 90 goalless minutes at Beauly, hot favourites Kyles went 2-0 up through Robbie MacLeod and an Angus Renwick own goal in the first period of extra time.

But Beauly, who last won this trophy in 1913 and haven't been in the final for 99 years, battled back with goals from David MacLean and Jack MacDonald. However, Beauly's aspirations were dashed when Kyles won the shootout 3-2.

Ali Nixon may have felt out of place among Kinlochshiel's scorers since he was the only non-MacRae to find Celtic's net. Keith MacRae with an early double, John, Archie and Zander all contributed, with Nixon's strike coming at 3-0.

Arran MacPhee got a hat-trick, including a penalty, for Fort William and Victor Smith also hit the net.

Jordan Murchison gave Skye an early lead and Jamie Gillies and Ian MacLellan made it 3-0 after just 25 minutes. However, Glen came storming back in the second half when Josh MacDonald-Haig and Conor Golabek scored within a minute, although the equaliser remained elusive.

A Fraser Watt hat-trick was the cornerstone of Inveraray's defeat of Aberdour, where Allan Cameron, David MacAllister and Coll MacKay also scored.

On Friday night, also in the leagues, Kevin Bartlett grabbed five as Caberfeidh routed Strathglass 8-3 in Strathpeffer.