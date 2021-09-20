Vaccine passports 'very difficult' to implement - SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell

In less than a fortnight, Scottish sport fans over the age of 18 will be required to show proof they have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine to enter certain events.

While evidence suggests the scheme will prevent the re-imposing of restrictions, allowing such events to go ahead has raised concerns and significant hurdles for the sports industry.

Here, BBC Scotland examines the key questions surrounding the Scottish government's vaccine certification scheme as the 1 October introduction date draws nearer.

What is a vaccine passport?

In terms of accessing specific venues and events, a vaccine passport is essentially your golden ticket.

Proof of vaccination will be required for unseated indoor events with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor events with more than 4,000 people and any event with more than 10,000 people in attendance.

To obtain that proof, those who have been double-jabbed can get a digital or paper certificate with a QR code. It is also expected there will be a NHS Scotland Covid Status App available from the end of this month.

People with medical conditions who cannot get fully vaccinated will be exempt and will be able to show documentation proving this.

Why are they needed?

Put simply, the system is being introduced in the hope it reduces the risk of Covid-19 transmission to ensure sporting venues - that have only recently started welcoming spectators back - can stay open to the public.

Professor Denis Kinane, immunologist and founding scientist of Cignpost ExpressTest, told BBC Scotland the scheme should be "wholeheartedly supported".

"We need to make sure we don't become too complacent," says Prof Kinane. "Relaxing certain restrictions is a step in the right direction towards our return to normality.

"But with cases rising and the threat of new variants ever-present, we need to ensure that security measures are in place to make sure everyone can stay safe - especially in events with over 10,000 people."

Results from the SFSA survey also state that 54% of fans are in favour of vaccine passports

Who will it impact?

In the Scottish Premiership alone, only three sides - St Mirren, Ross County and Livingston - have a capacity under 10,000. In Scotland's lower leagues, there are a six grounds that exceed the 10,000 limit - Kilmarnock, Morton, Dunfermline Athletic, Ayr United, Partick Thistle and Airdrieonians.

In reality, only five teams - Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibernian and Aberdeen - boast an average attendance that breaks the 10,000 threshold, and it is not yet clear whether vaccine proof will be required for clubs with stadiums exceeding the capacity limit but take lesser crowds through the gates.

The country's national football stadiums - Hampden and Murrayfield - also boast capacities of over 10,000. Scottish Rugby has told BBC Scotland that they are trying to "develop a suitable approach" in regards to welcoming in double-vaccinated spectators.

"Once we have a working solution, we will advise ticket-holders coming to matches of the measures required," a spokesperson says. "We continue to support the vaccination programme as a means of enabling our sport, at every level, to resume in the safest possible way."

Murrayfield will welcome fans for Scotland's Autumn internationals from next month

What are the concerns?

Concerns around the scheme stem from Scottish football's hierarchy to fans' groups, relating to issues around finances, logistics and exclusion.

Large queues were seen outside of Hampden for Scotland's recent World Cup qualifier against Moldova as fans and staff wrestled with technology around electronic tickets. That does not bode well for a smooth process when vaccine passport checks are introduced.

Earlier this month, SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said the plans will have "significant unintended consequences".

"It's not clear what IT infrastructure will be in place, what time-scales clubs will be asked to work to, or what can be done for those without smart phones," Doncaster added.

Speaking last week, Doncaster also voiced his concerns about passport checks, stating that it would be "very difficult" to proof read every fans' documentation.

"Spot-checking is frankly the only practical reality," he told BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show. "Because if you are expecting football clubs to vaccine-passport-check 30,000 or 40,000 people in the minutes before kick-off, that's simply not going to happen."

Neil Doncaster said he had concerns about the implementation of vaccine passports

Fears are also felt by the fans. Alan Russell, chief executive of Supporters Direct Scotland, told BBC Scotland he is "concerned about inequalities".

"There are differences in levels of vaccination in different sections of society and football support," Russell told BBC Scotland. "However, vaccination levels are pretty high in Scotland.

"So we think it's going to be a very small number of people who are excluded for those reasons. But even if that's one, then it's a concern."

For anyone who is unable to get the vaccine, Prof Kinane proposes an alternative procedure should be in place to avoid unfair exclusion.

"I would also suggest that effective PCR testing measures are put in place to avoid potential discrimination," he says.