Kinlochshiel will take the Camanachd Cup home for the first time

The Camanachd Cup will reside in Wester Ross for the first time in its 125-year history as Kinlochshiel defeated Lovat 3-1 in Oban.

A hat-trick from captain Keith MacRae at Mossfield Park lit up the contest in what will go down as a famous victory.

A rousing final saw Lovat get back into the game on half-time following MacRae's opener with an equaliser from Greg Matheson.

But the Shiel skipper completed the job for the Balmacara side.

A sparkling first half burst into life when Matheson missed out on a golden chance for Lovat and Fraser Heath hit the post at the other end, having beaten keeper Josh Grant.

Play surged from end to end and after 24 minutes. MacRae was fed from a poorly executed Lovat hit in and smashed the ball past Stuart MacDonald for the opener.

Lovat then appeared to sag and MacDonald kept them in the game with a superb save from John MacRae. But into stoppage time before the break, Matheson atoned for earlier misses and cashed in on poor defending to grab a vital equaliser.

This seemed to revive Lovat who started a more physical second half the stronger, but the next goal was Shiels' on the hour when MacRae dashed in on a long ball from Jordan Fraser and prodded it home between keeper and defender.

There was very nearly a freak equaliser when Heath, hurling style, flicked up the ball and volleyed it from from inside his own half, and his effort was just scrambled away.

Graeme MacMillan also came very close for Lovat but Shiel held on and, with the last hit of the ball, MacRae grabbed their decisive third.

"Probably when I turn my back again, I'll be crying," an emotional Kinlochshiel manager Johnston Gill told the BBC.

"It's just fantastic for everybody, for all the players, for all the community who came out to support us. It's probably one of the best Camanachd Cup finals ever."