Action between Skye and Beauly

The Alvance Balliemore Cup headed over the Skye Bridge for the third time in 13 years after the island side defeated Beauly 3-1 in the final at Fort William.

The trophy, which is contested by senior teams outwith the top division, has been running since 1985 and Skye's previous successes were in 2008 and 2014.

Beauly got the early break when Ross Forbes grabbed their opener, but within 10 minutes James Pringle scored twice to put Skye ahead. The game was hanging in the balance until the 88th minute Sam MacPhee produced Skye's third to put the destiny of the trophy beyond all doubt.

Camanachd Cup holders Kinlochshiel remained on track for a double when they edged past Caberfeidh 2-1 in Strathpeffer in the second semi final of the MacTavish Cup.

John MacRae scored just before the half hour and again early in the second half to give the Balmacara side a valuable lead.

However, Cabers' top international scorer Kevin Bartlett pulled one back, leaving the game on a knife edge for the last three minutes. Kinlochshiel will now look for their first success against 27-time winners Kingussie in the final in Inverness on 23 October.

In the interim Mowi Leagues, Kingussie put Strathglass to the sword to the tune of 7-0. One way traffic saw Kingussie 4-0 up at half time in a game where Roddy Young's double was supported by a goal apiece from James Falconer, Savio Genini, Ruairidh Anderson, Barrie Dallas and Dylan Borthwick.

A late winner from Michael Rodger completed his hat trick to produce a 3-2 success for Kilmallie over Lochaber in their local derby. Rodger scored the opening goal but Ben Delaney and Connor Sweeney put Lochaber ahead before Rodger's equaliser in advance of his winner. Barry MacDonald of Kilmallie and Lochaber's Stuart Callison were both sent off midway through the second half.

A combination of Covid restrictions and clubs unable to raise teams for league games led to the postponement of more than half the card. Subject to cup competitions being completed, the season has been set to end on October 30th with any outstanding interim league games voided.