Kyles Athletic lifted the Celtic Society Cup

Penalty shoot-outs settled all four games on a day of shinty finals, with Kyles Athletic, Lovat, Inverness and Inbhir Nis women securing silverware.

Kyles became south area champions after a 1-1 draw with Oban Camanachd.

Lovat came from 4-0 down to draw 4-4 with Newtonmore then win an astonishing Strathdearn Cup final.

Inverness won the Aviemore Trophy Mod Cup after a 2-2 draw with Strathglass while Inbhir Nis edged Alba in the Learn Gaelic Mod Cup after a 0-0 draw.

Meanwhile, Kingussie breezed into the final of the MacTavish Cup with a 7-1 defeat of Fort William.

Roddy MacDonald gave Kyles the lead in the Celtic Society Cup final, but Malcolm Clark levelled just before half time.

The second half and extra time both yielded no more scoring, sending the destiny of shinty's oldest trophy to penalty shootout and Kyles veteran MacDonald scored the clincher.

After a goalless 90 minutes in the Strathdearn final, Newtonmore went 4-0 up within seven minutes of extra time with two for Tristan Ross and one each from Sorley Thomson and Brodie MacBean.

However, Lovat struck back in the final 15-minute period with doubles from Cammy MacMillan and Jamie Matheson, all once more within seven minutes of play.

Newtonmore missed three in a row in the penalty shootout to send the trophy to Kiltarlity.

In the men's Mod Cup, Stephen Bellshaw and Ruairidh Hughes both gave Inverness a lead that was cancelled both times by Penri Jones before they edged the shootout 2-1.

The decider in the goalless women's Mod Cup went 4-2 to Inbhir Nis.

In the MacTavish Cup semi-final, Lachie Shaw gave Fort an early lead, but Kingussie roared back with doubles from James Falconer, Ruairidh Anderson and Roddy Young, plus one from Dylan Borthwick.

It paves the way for a final in Inverness on 23 October between the holders of the two national trophies - MacAulay Cup winners Kingussie and Camanachd Cup holders Kinlochshiel.

The Mowi interim league game between Lochaber and Kinlochshiel was abandoned at 1-1 after a serious injury.