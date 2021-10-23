Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Kinlochshiel completed a memorable double with a 3-2 extra-time win over Kingussie to add the MacTavish Cup to their Camanachd Cup success.

Ruaridh Anderson gave Kingussie an early lead, with Jordan Fraser equalising on the half hour.

The sides could not be separated in a tense final until the second half of extra-time when Archie MacRae and John MacRae struck for Kinlochsiel.

Ryan Borthwick's reply was not enough for MacAulay Cup winners Kingussie.