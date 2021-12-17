Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scottish Power said it had ordered an investigation into aggressive tactics

A whistleblower claims call handlers working on behalf of Scottish Power are told to threaten customers with debt enforcement - even over mistaken bills.

The man, an employee of an outsourced company, works in a call centre in the west of Scotland dealing with people who call to query outstanding balances.

He said colleagues had also raised concerns over aggressive tactics.

Scottish Power has ordered an investigation following concerns raised with the BBC.

The employee, who says he wants to protect his identity over fears he will lose his job, said it was clear to see where errors had been made on an account.

He said: "It may be a wrong meter reading, they've not been billed correctly, they might not be responsible for it, or they're not a Scottish Power customer. However, until that's dealt with then it's going to stand, we're going pursue them for that debt.

"We tell them if they cannot pay that balance in full today, or make a part payment, then I need to advise them that that can involve litigation, third party involvement, extra charges being applied, impact on credit reference or worst case scenario, we can enforce a prepayment meter in your property. Even if it's not your debt."

It follows the case of Irene Girvan, from Glasgow, who claimed the energy giant hounded her for a year over money she insists she did not owe.

The 64-year-old told BBC Scotland she was threatened with debt collectors and missed a Covid booster jab while waiting for enforcement officers she believed were coming to change her locks.

Scottish Power has apologised for distress caused to Ms Girvan and cleared the debt. Officials said there was "no excuse for our failures" in this case.

Mental health toll

The call centre whistle-blower said the tactics he is asked to deploy have taken a toll on his mental health.

He said: "We've all raised concerns about it. I've had people screaming, crying, threatening to kill themselves on the phone.

"It does have a toll on you, yeah, definitely. Just as a normal human being because you've got morals, you've got principles."

A Scottish Power spokeswoman said: "Like many businesses, we outsource the services provided by collection agencies to follow-up on outstanding customer accounts as required, and the agents are not employed by Scottish Power directly.

"We require all third-party business partner interactions to be conducted in line with industry requirements and best practice - and the claims made in no way reflect the service we expect to be delivered.

"We take these allegations seriously and will follow-up with the partner company concerned."

In 2016, the firm was fined £18m by the regulator Ofgem over poorly-handled customer complaints.

On Friday it also emerged that Edinburgh woman Lizzy Wilson, who had never been a customer of Scottish Power, had been pursued for a debt of more than £1,000.

Scottish Power said it had now stopped any further bills to Ms Wilson while it investigates the issue and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

'Tactics from the past'

Jemiel Benison from Citizens Advice Scotland said threats of debt collection happened quite often, but were an outdated practice. .

He said: "These are tactics that are, or should be way in the past. That's not the way that industry tends to work. They are heavily regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

"This is an anomaly and it is extremely heavy-handed."

He said that anyone with a problem like this should get in touch with their nearest Citizen's Advice branch for support.