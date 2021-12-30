Josh Taylor became king of the world in the boxing ring, Duncan Scott made a mighty splash in the Olympic pool, Katie Archibald pedalled to more medals and Bruce Mouat was on fire on the ice.

2021 was quite a year for Scottish sport, with the men's football team ending their long wait for tournament football, our cricketers reaching the Super 12 stage at the T20 World Cup and signs of promise in the Six Nations.

Let's take a look at how it all unfolded...

Tearing it up in Tokyo

Venues may have been empty but that didn't stop a clutch of Scots make their mark during the Olympic Games this summer.

There were triumphs in Tokyo, with Archibald, Scott and Kathleen Dawson all winning golds.

Scott became the first British athlete to win four medals at a single Olympics.

His record haul was completed in the 4x100m medley relay, adding a third silver after also finishing runner-up in the 200m freestyle and 200m medley. His sole victory came in the 4x200m freestyle.

He called it "falling short" and losing to GB team-mate Tom Dean by just 0.04 seconds in the 200m freestyle will have Scott fired up for Paris 2024.

There were 10 silver medals for Scots in Japan, with Archibald, Neah Evans and Jack Carlin shining in the velodrome, but the most memorable second place belonged to Laura Muir, who ran the race of her life in the 1500m.

After a series of near-misses and heartaches on the big stage, Muir shattered the British record to finish behind Kenyan defending champion Faith Kipyegon and her elated post-race interview will have reduced the hardest of hearts to rubble.

Archibald left the Olympics with gold in the madison (with Laura Kenny) and silver in the team pursuit. Her vast medal collection grew further with madison, omnium and scratch wins at the European championships before a dominant omnium success at the Worlds.

More success followed at the Paralympic Games, with Scots winning a brilliant 21 medals.

Tartan Tornado whips up another storm

'I've lost all my belts' - Taylor returns to Scotland

If you think that's a lot of polishing, spare a thought for Taylor, who now has all four belts to keep in pristine condition after beating Jose Ramirez to unify the light-welterweight division.

The Prestonpans fighter knocked Ramirez down twice in a blistering Las Vegas contest on the way to winning by unanimous decision. It makes him Britain's first undisputed world champion in the four-belt era.

Mouat is another Scot on top of his game after an incredible year on the curling circuit, skipping his rink to European gold and world silver.

He also landed three Grand Slam titles and became world mixed doubles champion with Jen Dodds.

Having suffered a dip in form at the Worlds, Eve Muirhead made it a remarkable Scottish double at the Euros and carried that winning form into the Olympic play-offs.

Scotland made it to the Super 12 stage at cricket's T20 World Cup for the first time, coming through the first round with a 100% record, which included upsetting Bangladesh.

The good news is that guarantees a place in the first round at next year's event. The not so good news is that they lost all five of their Super 12 matches and were properly walloped by India, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Football & rugby teams make strides

Billy Gilmour's star turn at Wembley was as good as it got for Scotland at the Euros

There was disappointment too when Scotland finally made it to the delayed Euros.

Most people had lost track of how Steve Clarke's team got there after nerve-shredding penalty shoot-outs with Israel and Serbia in 2020 but there was a buzz about a first major finals since 1998, even if attendances were hugely reduced and tickets eye-wateringly expensive.

The best Scotland could do was a 0-0 draw at Wembley, sandwiched between sore Hampden defeats by Czech Republic and Croatia.

But it looks like the squad has a taste for tournaments again, with World Cup play-offs to come in March after our best qualifying campaign of this century.

Things are starting to look up for the men's rugby team as well. Scotland managed a first win at Twickenham since 1983 and a first win in Paris since 1999 but could only finish fourth in the Six Nations after narrow home losses to Wales and Ireland.

Captain Stuart Hogg then became Scotland's leading try scorer as they earned three wins from four in the Autumn Nations Series, which leaves Gregor Townsend's side ranked seventh best in the world, although a second-half battering from South Africa was a reminder that there is still some way to go to catch up with the top dogs.

Mixed fortunes for Murray & Norrie

Andy Murray is a lot further back in the rankings these days, finishing the year 134th on the ATP list.

The former number one showed glimpses of what he can do with a metal hip, with late season wins over top 10 opponents Jannick Sinner and Hubert Hurkacz.

An agonising five-set loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas at the US Open showed the two-time Wimbledon champion still has plenty of dog left in the fight but the 34-year-old could not manage more than two consecutive wins across 2021.

Meanwhile, Cameron Norrie just couldn't stop winning, ending the year at a career-high 12th in the world, picking up his first two titles along the way. No man played more matches across the year and only four others won more.