Duncan Scott and Kathleen Dawson have both been recognised for services to swimming, with the latter also rewarded for her work for women in sport

Olympic medal-winning swimmers Duncan Scott and Kathleen Dawson are among the Scottish sporting figures recognised in the New Year Honours list.

Scott won a relay gold in the 4x200m freestyle, and silvers in the 4x100m medley as well as in the 200m freestyle and individual medley.

Dawson also claimed a relay gold in the 4x100m mixed medley in Tokyo.

Both have been appointed as an MBE, as has sailor Eilidh McIntyre, who won gold with Hannah Mills in the 470.

Paralympic gold medallist Owen Miller, from Fife, has also been made a MBE following his victorious debut in Tokyo in the T20 1500m, for athletes who compete with learning or intellectual impairments.

Former St Johnstone chairman Geoffrey Brown, who rescued the football club from financial difficulty in 1986, has been made an OBE for services to Scottish football and to the community in Perth.

Broadcaster Jill Douglas has become an MBE, too, for services to sport and charity, while British Cycling performance director Stephen Park is made a CBE for services to his sport.