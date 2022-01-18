Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Glasgow Rocks can welcome back full crowds at the Emirates Arena from Monday

The lifting of restrictions on Scottish indoor sport has been hailed as a "huge relief" by some of the clubs affected.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that curbs put in place to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 will end on Monday.

That means there will be no limits on indoor crowds and adult indoor contact sport can resume after being halted since 26 December.

Crowd limits on outdoor events were lifted from this Monday.

Glasgow Rocks owner Duncan Smillie, whose basketball club have been limited to 200 fans at the Emirates Arena, told Sky News: "Apart from it not being any fun without our fans here, it's just not financially viable.

"We would regularly have 1,500-1,700 people for games on a Sunday and for these latest round of restrictions we have only been allowed 200 people in.

"Every time that happens it costs us in excess of £10,000. This is a sport that's got very little money. We have had to cancel games, postpone games, reschedule games so it really has hit us in the pocket."

Glasgow Clan ice hockey club welcomed the "fantastic" news, and added on Twitter: "We can't wait to welcome the Purple Army back."

The national agency for sport, sportscotland, has been working closely with Scottish Governing Bodies of Sport to help manage issues arising from the restrictions.

Chief executive of sportscotland, Stewart Harris, said: "We know it has been an incredibly difficult and frustrating period for many sports and we are grateful to them for their patience and understanding."

Sports clubs and organisations were earlier allocated a total of £5m in Scottish Government funding to help them cover some of the losses incurred amid the latest restrictions.