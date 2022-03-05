Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Kingussie's defence of their three-year-old Mowi Premiership title got off to a flying start with a 7-0 home win over Caberfeidh as the first full shinty season since 2019 got under way.

Fort William seemed to be heading for a winning return to the top flight but were pegged back to 2-2 draw by visitors Kyles Athletic.

Newtonmore prevailed 3-1 over Camanachd Cup holders Kinochshiel at Balmacara and there were comfortable 3-0 away wins for Oban Camanachd against Glasgow Mid Argyll and Lovat at Kilmallie.

Kingussie's barnstorming opener was headlined by Savio Genini who scored four. Alexander Michie opened with a penalty before a quickfire first-half double from Genini. James Falconer and Ruairidh Anderson then made it 5-0 in advance of Genini's second rapid twin efforts late on.

A John Whyte own goal just on half-time gave Fort William the edge and Victor Smith soon made it 2-0. However, Liam Arnott quickly got Kyles back into the game before Connor Kennedy's equaliser.

Iain Robinson set Newtonmore on their way but Jordan Fraser equalised for Shiel. Max Campbell and Fraser MacKintosh then clinched it for the away side in advance of a goalless second half.

Daniel Madej scored the Premiership's first goal of the new season for Oban Camanachd after just six minutes and soon made it 2-0. Louis MacFarlane put the game beyond doubt with 11 minutes left.

Greg Matheson late in the first half and and Fraser Heath and Marc MaLachlan early in the second clinched the opening day points for Lovat.

In the National Division, Euan MacCormack scored four as Beauly ran riot 9-0 away to newly promoted Aberdour.

Lochaber edged Strathglass 3-2 at Cannich while it was 1-1 between Inveraray and Glenurquhart at the Winterton. Skye edged it 2-1 away to Oban Celtic.