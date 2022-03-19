Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Defending champions Kingussie held on to edge out Kilmallie

Kingussie continued their defence of the Mowi Premiership title with a narrow 2-1 home win over Kilmallie.

Kyles and Newtomore continued their rivalry with a 2-2 draw at Tighnabruich, with the home side coming back from 2-0 down.

Caberfeidh grabbed their first points and first goals of the season in a 3-2 win at Glasgow Mid Argyll

Kinlochshiel beat Oban Camanachd 2-0 at Balmacara.

In a game where the gate money was donated to a Ukrainian charity, it took favourites Kingussie almost to half-time to break Kilmallie down with a Ruaridh Anderson goal and Dylan Borthwick made it 2-0 soon after the restart.

However, a response from Lewis Birrell provided a grandstand finish.

Max Campbell opened for Newtonmore in the first minute and Struan Ross got their second midway through the second half. But with quarter of an hour left, Ross MacRae and Colin MacDonald scored for Kyles within seconds of each other for a share of the points.

A Blair Morrison hat-trick did the job for Caberfeidh, with Mid Argyll always chasing the game. Oliver MacRae, then Andy McGhee both scored equalisers for the home side before Morrison's 87th-minute winner.

Kinlochshiel prevailed over Oban with a second-half double from Jordan Fraser.

In the National Division, Euan MacCormick, David MacLean and Finlay MacLennan produced a 3-0 home win for Beauly against Glenurquhart.

A double from Ian MacLellan and one each from James Pringle and Ross Gordon gave Skye a 4-0 success at Aberdour.