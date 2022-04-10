Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Mayor Greg Brackenridge, a former rugby player and boxer, attended Sunday's event and said he hoped Wolverhampton would become the hub of British kabaddi

Birmingham Bulls and Leicester Warriors begin the second day's action in the inaugural British Kabaddi League in Wolverhampton.

Birmingham Bulls and London Lions impressed on the BKL opening day of the tournament designed to broaden the South Asian sport's appeal in the UK.

Glasgow Unicorns and Edinburgh Eagles, the two Scottish franchises, meet in Sunday's second match.

The Glasgow team is boosted by three players from European champions Poland.

Edinburgh and Birmingham will hope their players are fit to face off later in the day.

"The seeds of the development of kabaddi in the United Kingdom have been firmly planted by the formation of a partnership between the British Kabaddi League and the BBC," said Prem Singh, chief executive of British Kabaddi.

The matches from Wolverhampton and the subsequent "raids" in Oldham (16-17 April), Birmingham (23-34 April) and Glasgow (30 April-1 May) are being streamed worldwide on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

Sunday's fixtures (all times BST): Birmingham Bulls v Leicester Warriors (12:00), Glasgow Unicorns v Edinburgh Eagles (13:00), Manchester Raiders v London Lions (14:00), Birmingham Bulls v Edinburgh Eagles (15:15), Wolverhampton Wolfpack v Walsall Hunters (16:15).

Saturday's results: Birmingham Bulls 73-39 Wolverhampton Wolfpack, Glasgow Unicorns 61-70 Manchester Raiders, London Lions 82-51 Leicester Warriors, Walsall Hunters 70-66 Edinburgh Eagles, Wolverhampton Wolfpack 55-60 Glasgow Unicorns.