Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Skye beat Beauly in the MacTavish Cup

Savio Genini's 3-2 extra-time winner in the MacTavish Cup at The Eilan extended Kingussie's sequence of victories over local rivals Newtonmore.

There was easier progress to the semi-finals of this north area championship for Caberfeidh, who ousted Fort William 3-0, and for Skye, whose 4-0 defeat of Beauly confirmed second-tier representation in the last four.

In the corresponding south area Celtic Society Cup, there was also straightforward progress for Kyles, 6-1 against newly-merged Cruachanside, while Inveraray defeated Col Glen 4-0 and Oban Camanachd progressed 5-0 on Bute.

James Falconer and Roddy Young gave Kingussie a 2-0 lead but Newtonmore soon bounced back with a goal from Fraser MacKintosh before Max Campbell's strike took the tie to extra time.

Genini's winner added to Kingussie's earlier derby league win and dismissal of their rivals from all three cup competitions last season.

Colin MacLennan, Craig Morrison and Kevin Bartlett secured Caberfeidh's defeat of Fort William at An Aird before the half-time whistle. A Jordan Murchison double and one each from Ross Gordon and Alasdair MacLeod in Portree clinched Skye's semi-final place.

Scott MacDonald's hat-trick led the way for Kyles, with Martin MacFadyen's double and one from Finnan Kennedy also contributing. Kyle MacFarlane scored for the newcomers at 4-0.

Two from Ross MacMillan and one each from Fraser Watt and Campbell Watt won it for Inveraray at The Winterton and on Bute, Louie MacFarlane and Malcolm Clark both got doubles for Oban Camanachd, whose Ross Campbell also found the net.