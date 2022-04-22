Last updated on .From the section Scotland

BBC presenter Ankur Desai welcomed former India captain and two-time Kabaddi World Cup winner Rakesh Kumar on to the programme in Oldham last weekend

Birmingham Bulls host the third round of play in the British Kabaddi League this weekend as they seek to leapfrog pacesetters Manchester Raiders.

Raiders enjoyed a trio of wins in Oldham last weekend and are unbeaten in their five matches.

Birmingham feature several England internationals and have won four games.

The tournament concludes with the finals weekend in Glasgow on 30 April/1 May, with all BKL games streamed on the BBC Sport website and the BBC iPlayer.

The Bulls are matched by Glasgow Unicorns and London Lions in losing only one game so far.

Edinburgh Eagles' Alex Bula, a European champion with Poland, feels his team are making progress even though they have yet to register a victory.

"We are here to give them a fight," he told BBC Scotland. "We are not an easy opponent.

"We don't want to end the tournament without a win. We will give all we have in the finals in the coming weeks."

British Kabaddi League - Tournament 3, Birmingham

Saturday 23 April

1200: Wolverhampton Wolfpack v Edinburgh Eagles

1300: Birmingham Bulls v Manchester Raiders

1430: Glasgow Unicorns v Walsall Hunters

1530: Edinburgh Eagles v Leicester Warriors

Sunday 24 April

1200: London Lions v Glasgow Unicorns

1300: Manchester Raiders v Walsall Hunters

1430: Wolverhampton Wolfpack v Leicester Warriors

1530: Birmingham Bulls v London Lions