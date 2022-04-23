Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Skye beat Glenurquhart 2-0in the Camanachd Cup first round

Kingussie remain three points clear in the Mowi Premiership after their 1-0 defeat of Glasgow Mid Argyll at Yoker was matched by Newtonmore's 4-3 cliffhanging home win over Caberfeidh.

Lovat went third with a 3-0 defeat of visitors Kyles, but only lead Oban Camanachd on goal difference after their 4-0 success at Kilmallie.

Mid table, Fort William and Kinlochshiel fought out a 1-1 draw at An Aird.

Ruaraidh Anderson scored Kingussie's goal after just seven minutes but, although the leaders extended their 100% record, they could make no further progress against opponents still chasing their first win.

At The Eilan, Max Campbell and Fraser MacKintosh gave Newtonmore an early 2-0 lead. This was followed by a six minute goal spree with Craig Morrison's quick fire double bringing Caberfeidh level before Aaron MacBean put Newtonmore back in front.

Kevin Bartlett grabbed Caberfeidh's second equaliser, but with 15 minutes left Campbell won it for Newtonmore with his second.

Greg Matheson's second minute penalty at Balgate gave Lovat an early lead which Marc MacLachlan doubled midway through the first half. Matheson added another in the second half.

A first half penalty from Jordan Fraser gave Kinlochshiel the edge at An Aird before Mark Fraser earned Fort a point, but they still seek their first victory.

Oban Camanachd came flying out of the traps at Kilmallie with early strikes from Daniel Madej and Daniel MacVicar. The one-way traffic continued in the second half with a second from Madej and a goal from Louie Macfarlane. Kilmallie remain bottom.

The highlight of the preliminary round of the Camanachd Cup for second tier sides was a 2-0 win for Skye over Glenurquhart in Drumnadrochit with goals from James Pringle and Ross Gordon.

Beauly won 6-2 at Glengarry and Strathglass prevailed 1-0 in Inverness.