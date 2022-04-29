Last updated on .From the section Scotland

British Kabaddi League: Finals weekend Venue: Bellahouston Sports Centre, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 30 April & Sunday, 1 May Start: 12:00 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Sport website & app or iPlayer

Chief executive Prem Singh says he has been "humbled" by the impact of the inaugural British Kabaddi League.

The eight-team tournament comes to a climax with the finals in Glasgow this weekend in the fourth round of action.

"We wanted to use the sport for community engagement and to celebrate the diversity of South Asian sporting culture," Singh told BBC Scotland.

"Now it's developing a momentum of its own and we've been humbled by the response."

Glasgow Unicorns, Edinburgh Eagles, Birmingham Bulls, Wolverhampton Wolfpack, Walsall Hunters, Leicester Warriors, London Lions and Manchester Raiders will fight it out for the title at Bellahouston Sports Centre.

The quarter-finals take place on Saturday, with the semis, third-place match and final following on Sunday.

Manchester - the only team still unbeaten - top the table with 19 points, one ahead of London and four clear of Glasgow.

"We're getting calls from Australia, India, all over the world, asking if we are releasing more teams for next year," explained Singh, who reckons "Birmingham and Manchester look extremely strong".

"It's going to be exciting," he said of the finals. "People have been shocked by the speed and agility demonstrated by all of the teams.

"We have rugby players, wrestlers, MMA fighters, then we have other athletes who can move in particular ways. This sport needs a combination of skills."

Said to be more than 5,000 years old, kabaddi has been a regular feature at the Asian Games since 1990.

Singh is disappointed that it has not yet been included at the Commonwealth Games.

"It should have been part of Glasgow 2014 but for some reason it hasn't met a particular threshold set," he said. "I'm hoping that will change and change very soon.

"It's a shame that hasn't happened for Birmingham (2022), a city with a population of 50% from diverse communities, and they still don't even use it as a demonstration sport."